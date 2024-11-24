Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 99,807 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,491,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,807 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned 0.29% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $129,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROUS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROUS stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $465.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

