IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. IB Acquisition makes up approximately 1.6% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in IB Acquisition were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBAC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IB Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in IB Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,593,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IB Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IB Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,084,000.

IB Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBAC opened at $10.06 on Friday. IB Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

IB Acquisition Company Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

