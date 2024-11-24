Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 90,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.66. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $157.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

