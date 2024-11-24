Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,647 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 670,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51,470 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 415,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

