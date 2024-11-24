Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,423 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,340,000 after acquiring an additional 217,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,828 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,772,000 after purchasing an additional 660,882 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after buying an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,038,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

