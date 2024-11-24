Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQD. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,916,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,415 shares during the period. Empower Annuity Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $277,575,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 899.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,934 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,410,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $114.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

