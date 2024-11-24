Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Senvest Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 4.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $116,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

