Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 92,376 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,709,483 shares in the company, valued at $438,592,070.80. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92.
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $177,083.28.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $313,943.49.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $126,534.33.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.
- On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.
- On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.
- On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.
- On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $388,838.80.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $174,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
