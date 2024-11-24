Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 92,376 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,709,483 shares in the company, valued at $438,592,070.80. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $313,943.49.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $388,838.80.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $174,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

