Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Sells $22,110.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $22,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,935.72. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.48 million, a PE ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

