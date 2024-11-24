Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $97,262.54 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,818 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $97,262.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,961,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,817,142.89. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,513 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $121,109.76.

On Thursday, November 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $145,728.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $106,492.67.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $212,805.66.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $119,243.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

