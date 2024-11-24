Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) CEO Sells $16,884.00 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) CEO Clay M. Dean sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $16,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,978.50. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMBH

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.