Insider Selling: Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Insider Sells 98,829 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

REZI opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 287.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 358.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

