Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,925 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.45 and its 200-day moving average is $200.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,968 shares of company stock worth $3,126,464. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

