Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $547.87 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $304.50 and a one year high of $552.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.54.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,425. This trade represents a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,935 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.