Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

