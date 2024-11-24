Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $208.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.44 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

