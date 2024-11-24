Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 24th (AEMD, AEZS, AWX, BDL, BGCP, BLPH, BLRX, BPTH, CAC, CALA)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, November 24th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Aethlon Medical Inc alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.