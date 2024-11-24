Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 24th (AEMD, AEZS, AWX, BDL, BGCP, BLPH, BLRX, BPTH, CAC, CALA)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, November 24th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

