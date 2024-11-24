iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,846,000 after buying an additional 814,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

