iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 161.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.60 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

