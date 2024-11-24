iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,825,000. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,876 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 774,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

