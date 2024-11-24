iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Position Raised by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairscale Capital LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,087,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $100.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.