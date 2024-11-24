iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2,673.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

