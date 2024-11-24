iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after acquiring an additional 517,329 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,680,000 after acquiring an additional 391,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFA opened at $77.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.