iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Raised by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,666,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

