iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,608,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 259,657 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 188,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.