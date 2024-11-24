Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -90.26%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 172.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

