James Blackie Sells 4,649 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,242.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 421,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,266.23. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, James Blackie sold 2,291 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $14,914.41.

On Tuesday, October 29th, James Blackie sold 587 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $3,815.50.

On Monday, September 9th, James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $11,234.91.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,786.08.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 4,376 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $27,787.60.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $267.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.46. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 19.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ON24 by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

