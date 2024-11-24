Jessica L. Thomas Sells 3,300 Shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) CAO Jessica L. Thomas sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $39,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,266. This represents a 33.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of SLNH stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.93. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of Soluna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soluna during the second quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Soluna during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Soluna during the third quarter worth $36,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

