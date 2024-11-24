Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 790 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.6% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 168,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. This represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,693 shares of company stock worth $27,311,345. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.