King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 187,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,398,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 308,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

