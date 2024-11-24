Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,466 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $172.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $125.31 and a 12 month high of $175.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.61.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

