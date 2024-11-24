Kr Sridhar Sells 46,697 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,562,400. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 410,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,490.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 173,678 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 78,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Marathon Capitl raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

