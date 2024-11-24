Kr Sridhar Sells 46,697 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,562,400. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06.
Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Marathon Capitl raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
