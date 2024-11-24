L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,186,000 after acquiring an additional 695,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after acquiring an additional 523,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.37 and a 1 year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

View Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The trade was a 15.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.