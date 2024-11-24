Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,357 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $504.92 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.31 and a 1 year high of $532.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.62.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

