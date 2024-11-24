Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 30,006 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 22.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,027,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $687,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851,220 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NOV by 32.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 26,792 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Bank of America reduced their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Insider Activity

In other NOV news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,311.10. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

