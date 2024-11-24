Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $749,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 522,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 391,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,016,000 after acquiring an additional 302,309 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,690.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $31.72 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. This trade represents a 32.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

