Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $458,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Zoetis by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

