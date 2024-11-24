Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 3,717 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 165,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,253,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 804.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 145,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 129,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $299,885.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,360,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,582,391.04. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,340,784.75. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,053 shares of company stock worth $7,426,909. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

