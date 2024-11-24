Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $540,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 36,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

