Lane & Associates LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $159.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $161.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.46.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

