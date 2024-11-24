Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

