Larson Financial Group LLC Has $32.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 680,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 187,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,398,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,417,000 after buying an additional 120,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 308,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

