Larson Financial Group LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $310.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $223.13 and a twelve month high of $314.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

