Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Purchases $19,495.00 in Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $19,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,495. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LCUT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $183.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

