LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $90,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,009,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

