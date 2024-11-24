Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 3.6% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $597.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $456.83 and a 12 month high of $633.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.75.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.