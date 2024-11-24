Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Reduces Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises approximately 3.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.47% of National Fuel Gas worth $25,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $526,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $64.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 254.32%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.