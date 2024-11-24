Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $120.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $97.42 and a 1-year high of $121.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

