Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,509 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after buying an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in BHP Group by 503.6% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 768,972 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,458,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,281.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after acquiring an additional 437,696 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 5,577.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

