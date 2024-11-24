Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.